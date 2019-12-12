Federal prosecutors in New York City revoked the bail of indicted businessman Lev Parnas after reportedly discovering a secret $1 million payment from an account in Russia that he had not previously disclosed.

According to a Bloomberg story, US attorneys claim Parnas, who has deep ties to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, used most of this money “on personal expenses and to purchase a home.” The stunning revelation only prompted more questions about possible Russian connections to the shadow foreign policy Giuliani was conducting with Parnas’ assistance and the origins of their conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Neither Giuliani’s nor Parnas’ attorney commented for the story.

“The payment came the same month that Parnas and Fruman received the first of two requests for documents from Congressional committees investigating the Trump administration’s actions in Ukraine,” Bloomberg reported. “The pair initially refused to comply with the requests, and were arrested days later on a jet bridge at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C., as they sought to board a plane with one-way tickets to Vienna. Parnas’s lawyer has subsequently said his client is willing to comply with the congressional investigation.”

The newly-uncovered payment isn’t the only tie to Russia in the federal investigation of Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to charges of campaign finance violations.

“Parnas and Fruman are also accused of using an unnamed Russian national as the source of funds for political donations to curry favor with state and federal officials for support in starting a retail marijuana business,” the story noted. “The government didn’t say whether the same Russian was the source of the $1 million payment in September.”

