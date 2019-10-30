You may remember how Bill Taylor testified last week about “two channels of U.S. policy-making” with respect to Ukraine, with one “highly irregular” one involving Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement has raised serious questions during the impeachment inquiry, including his involvement in pushing for the ouster of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch herself testified that President Donald Trump had her removed over “unfounded and false claims.”

Today Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, the man Trump has nominated to be the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, testified that he was aware of Giuliani’s campaign against Yovanovitch. He said, “My knowledge in the spring and summer of this year of any involvement of Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine.”

Giuliani fired back tonight, saying the Deputy Secretary of State “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and is somehow part of “an orchestrated attempt to harass and hinder” his work as the president’s attorney.

The Amb. nominee doesn’t know what he’s talking about and shouldn’t be incorrectly speculating. This is an orchestrated attempt to harass and hinder me in my role as @realDonaldTrump’s attorney. All of the information I obtained came from interviews conducted as… — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 30, 2019

…private defense counsel to POTUS, to defend him against false allegations. I began obtaining this information while Mueller was still investigating his witch hunt and a full 5 months before Biden even announced his run for Pres. It won’t work! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 30, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]