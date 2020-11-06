‘Give People Time!’ CNN’s Rick Santorum Pleads for Everyone to Let Trump and His Fans Work Out Their Feelings About Losing

CNN analyst Rick Santorum issued an unironic plea for everyone to give President Donald Trump and his supporters time and space to work through the emotional experience of losing the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden.

On the Friday morning when Biden took a likely insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania and all but secured his victory over Trump, Santorum told a CNN panel not to rush Trump and his fans into conceding.

As the panel discussed how it was that someone could talk Trump into accepting defeat, Santorum declared “Give people time!”

“You know he’s just found out that he’s probably not going to be the president of the United States here, and you can say ‘Well it was in the cards,’ but you don’t know until the votes are counted. I mean listen to John King,” Santorum said.

“It’s democracy’s schedule It’s not Donald Trump’s,” Gloria Borger interrupted.

“Give his supporters and everybody time to figure this out,” Santorum continued, and thanked David Axelrod for criticizing the Biden campaign statement that if Trump doesn’t leave, “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

“It’s not time to, that kind of rhetoric is not going to be helpful,” Santorum said. “This is a very emotional time.”

He asserted that the same would be true in the reverse situation, and said “Let the process work. Give people space to work through this.”

Van Jones said he agreed with Santorum, explaining that “people wanted Hillary to Clinton to come out that night and she needed a minute. And her supporters needed a minute and she came out the next day.”

But Jones added “I don’t think we’re looking at this same situation with Donald Trump. The fear that people have is that this isn’t about him kind of getting himself together to come out and make a responsible speech, that he just is going to be a bitter ender.”

Time will tell how much space a political movement that was infamously fueled by what it called “liberal tears” will be given to work through its feelings.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

