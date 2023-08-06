‘Glad They Lost’: Conservatives Delight in U.S. Women’s Ouster from World Cup and Megan Rapinoe’s Crucial Missed Penalty Kick

Conservatives took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gloat and mock soccer star Megan Rapinoe missing a crucial kick during the Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe ended her soccer career at the World Cup by missing a penalty kick for the United States women’s national team which exited in the round of 16. Sweden won the penalty shootout by 5-4 and ended up advancing after a scoreless game.

Conservatives on social media delighted in the U.S. squad’s defeat and mocked Rapinoe for missing the crucial penalty shot. Last month, the women’s soccer legend announced her plans to retire after the World Cup.

Right-wing notables such as Charlie Kirk, Clay Travis and others sent out red meat tweets to their followers on Sunday mocking Rapinoe.

Read a sampling of the reactions below:

In honor of Megan Rapinoe choking – Megyn Kelly has some choice words… pic.twitter.com/P60huQ61fU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2023

Megan Rapinoe, who ex-teammates say bullied them into kneeling for the national anthem, was invisible during this tournament until this miss on a penalty kick helped seal the women’s team early exit against Sweden. https://t.co/JLJWU6ktSa — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 6, 2023

The final moment of Megan Rapinoe’s soccer career was this missed penalty kick. https://t.co/wBk8ep1HCe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2023

Wish one of the Sweden players would “Angel Reese” Rapinoe. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 6, 2023

I’m glad they lost. The attitude of the USWNT reflect such poor values it’s sickening. They need an overhaul. The America-hating, entitled, ungrateful group, led by Megan Rapinoe, needs to go. Quite fitting she’s the one who blew their best chance to win pic.twitter.com/Nnr7PVkNxT — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) August 6, 2023

They really are equal to the men's team. https://t.co/Pas1G9sPX8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2023

