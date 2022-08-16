Glenn Greenwald Provides Update on Hospitalized Husband, in Critical Condition

Journalist Glenn Greenwald’s husband, David Miranda, is currently hospitalized and Greenwald provided a small update on his condition on Tuesday.

“I wish I had good news to report but I don’t yet,” Greenwald wrote in a lengthy post. Miranda has been hospitalized since August 7 with inflammation and and infection of his gastrointestinal system. Greenwald said these issues have caused “serious complications” over the course of the month.

In his post, Greenwald shared a story about one of the many dogs he and his husband have rescued named Mila, revealing this dog is the closest to Miranda (they own a total of 25 dogs at their home). The “completely healthy” animal began acting strange and “depressed” in the days before Miranda was hospitalized.

Greenwald has been providing updates on his husband regularly on social media.

My husband, @davidmirandario, has been in the ICU since Sunday with complications from an infection of his intestinal system. David is the strongest person I know but his condition is quite serious. Any thoughts, prayers, wishes would be appreciated.🙏https://t.co/9AEXhSHkvr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2022

“Ever since David was hospitalized, she has been inconsolable, refusing to eat or do much of anything,” Greenwald wrote.

He went on to recount how he took her to the veterinarian and discovered she is dealing with many of the same health issues as his husband.

“They are treating her and expect her to make a full recovery. I realize that for people who have not been around dogs much, this can all seem like coincidence,” Greenwald wrote. “But as someone who has spent much of the last 20 years of my life devoted to and constantly surrounded by dogs, I have no doubt that there is nothing coincidental about Mila’s health problems.”

You can read Greenwald’s full statement below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com