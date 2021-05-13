Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the publication he co-founded for attacking a group of conservative reporters who recorded last year’s racial protests.

“The Intercept is now actively targeting two journalists of color,” Greenwald wrote. “They have two white male reporters here putting a target on their backs for the crime of reporting on Antifa riots. This is genuinely disgusting and dangerous. Press freedom groups should condemn this.”

The Intercept is now actively targeting two journalists of color. They have two white male reporters here putting a target on their backs for the crime of reporting on Antifa riots. This is genuinely disgusting and dangerous. Press freedom groups should condemn this. Watch: https://t.co/Mgqm4oGW8m — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 13, 2021

He was referencing a column published Thursday morning by the publication’s Robert Mackey and Travis Mannon in which the pair took aim at what they described as “eight young journalists.” The group included The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, Jorge Ventura, and Richie McGinniss; Townhall’s Julio Rosas; and videographers Brendan Gutenschwager, Drew Hernandez, Kalen D’Almeida, and Elijah Schaffer.

The group attended several Black Lives Matter protests last year, where they recorded violence that took place. That included the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where McGinniss attempted to render aid to Joseph Rosenbaum, the 36-year-old man fatally shot during an altercation with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mackey and Mannon said the group of journalists had “contributed to an atmosphere of paranoia and mistrust, making assaults on journalists more frequent.”

Greenwald took exception with the duo’s critique, writing in another message, “This is what so much ‘journalism’ is now. They believe that the real menaces are individuals who have politics or ideology different than their liberal orthodoxies. So these reporters are now like criminals to them because they report for right-wing sites, thus this targeting.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]