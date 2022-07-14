Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler got kicked all over Twitter by the likes of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over his “fact check” of the now-confirmed story of a 10-year-old girl who sought abortion care after being raped. He didn’t get kicked hard enough, in my view.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Caitlin Bernard told Shari Rudavsky and Rachel Fradette of The Indianapolis Star that a pregnant 10-year-old girl — referred to her by a child abuse doctor — was one of a crush of patients seeking abortions from states that have banned the procedure following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

Much has been made over the fact that Fox News personalities and other conservatives either outright called the story “fake” or otherwise cast doubt on it — a din that reached a fever pitch after President Joe Biden referenced Dr. Bernard’s story in a speech, and said “Does anyone believe that it’s the highest majority view that that should not be able to be dealt with, or in any other state in the nation? A 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child? I can tell you what: I don’t. I can’t think of anything as much more extreme.”

Now that news has broken that a man has confessed to the rape in question, those outlets and personalities have failed to apologize, instead devoting themselves to finding creative ways to double down.

And then there’s Kessler, who published a “Fact-Checker” column that unfairly cast doubt on the story. Without getting into a thorough fisking of the column, the mere premise of it was fatally flawed.

Headlined “A one-source story about a 10-year-old and an abortion goes viral,” the article repeatedly and forcefully creates the impression that the journalism in the original story was lacking, without providing responsible contextual analysis. This wasn’t a single anonymous unattributed source, it was a doctor who went on the record and — most crucially, and never pointed out by Kessler — had literally given all of the information federal law would allow.

Absent actual evidence of deception, the story was as solid as it could possibly have been. Given the fraught nature of interrogating women and girls who have been sexually assaulted, Kessler’s editors probably should have insisted he meet some burden of proof that the story could be false before even publishing a piece that wound up building the case for doubting it. Instead, it became the basis for a campaign to discredit the story.

Since the news of the rapist’s confession broke, Kessler has been defending himself on Twitter — while also telling Twitter users he totally doesn’t care what they say.

“The last line of this fact check was: ‘If a rapist is ever charged, the fact finally would have more solid grounding.’ Now, a rapist has been charged and the story has been updated. Getting lots of angry emails but journalism is an accumulation of facts,” Kessler wrote, then added, “And fyi, for more than a year I have had a policy of not reading notifications. It’s made life on this toxic platform much easier. So if you are screaming at @GlennKesslerWP I’m not hearing it. I do respond to thoughtful or provocative emails, though.”

And fyi, for more than a year I have had a policy of not reading notifications. It’s made life on this toxic platform much easier. So if you are screaming at @GlennKesslerWP I’m not hearing it. I do respond to thoughtful or provocative emails, though. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 13, 2022

AOC was among the many blue-checks — myself included — who weren’t buying what Kessler was selling. You can consider this an endorsement of these sentiments:

This column is horrifying. Kessler contacted the reporter demanding sensitive info about their sourcing, which they have a responsibility to protect esp in a case like this. He wanted the child’s location (!!) & contacted CHILD SERVICES to find it. How was any of this approved?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2022

At this point a “technically I’m covered” doesn’t cut it. Those involved, including the leaders who published, should take true accountability for harm. What went wrong & what will change? This is disturbing and raises real questions regarding WaPo’s coverage of assault & abuse — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2022

You didn’t have evidence to suggest it wasn’t true. This says you did a “spot check” & you still came up short. It’s hard to claim you did a fact check when you can’t prove it wrong. This isn’t journalism, it’s an agenda. One that perpetuates a terrible narrative about victims. https://t.co/gLlrPdPHb2 — Wesley Whistle (@WesleyWhistle) July 13, 2022

Serously, FUCK Fox News, but also @GlennKesslerWP and @ScottJenningsKY, the “single source” was a DOCTOR who GAVE HER NAME – and literally COULD NOT SAY MORE BY FEDERAL LAW. https://t.co/DNvvGjTA2P pic.twitter.com/HWyGBRpKtu — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 13, 2022

one question I would love to have answered is how exactly Glenn Kessler and his team choose which individual stories they deem deserving of doubt-casting https://t.co/dv28l3mryl — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 13, 2022

Kessler repackaged right-wing conspiracies (an abortion provider invented a 10-year-old rape victim) in a veneer of respectability. Now he’s leaning on his CYA line at the end to defend his conduct. Alternatively, he could just admit that his “fact check” was a mistake. https://t.co/Ba1wBtVXXL — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 13, 2022

Journalism isn’t just “an accumulation of facts.” It’s decisions made by humans — especially around what to write about, and what not to write about You “fact-checked” a highly sensitive story knowing the facts hadn’t even “accumulated” What did you think was going to happen? https://t.co/tLFqVkrKrw — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 14, 2022

there are a ton of problems with acknowledging sexual violence only when the police say it occurs. we’re now in a situation where people who report sexual assault to the police may in some cases be charged if they want to have an abortion. https://t.co/0WuosLycui — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) July 13, 2022

instead of writing a fact check a Washington Post reporter could have…simply gotten the story; this didn’t seem to flummox The Columbus Dispatch but it’s possible that the only reason one reporter actually went to get the story was because the Post said “nothing to see here” https://t.co/nNkiVBODed — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) July 13, 2022

If you need police “verification” of rape when most victims are women/girls and most cops are men, you’re saying you need a man’s word to believe a victim. https://t.co/yr0NKtzxMa — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 14, 2022

So then what differentiates your “fact-checking” from standard analysis and reporting if your “fact-check” gets debunked within hours? Seems like this is just a personal branding exercise that assigns you an artificial authority over “facts.” https://t.co/34YIh8PHBE — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 14, 2022

“Unlike similar Ohio county agencies we contacted, Franklin County officials did not offer a response.”

For a good fact checker, that triggers something. Also, why must rapist be charged for ‘solid grounding.’ Do you know how few are charged? Threshold could be a police report. https://t.co/BQTuLxD1il — Maria M. Cornelius (@mmcornelius) July 13, 2022

Only 5% of rapes result in an arrest. That doesn’t mean the other 95% didn’t happen https://t.co/PuPAudqeFh — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 13, 2022

As a journalist, Kessler has a duty to the truth that includes avoiding the harm caused by subjecting the truth to unreasonable tests — and casting unreasonable doubt on it in the process.

