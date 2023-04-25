‘GO JOE! FOUR MORE YEARS!’ Crowd Cheers For Biden At Official WH Event After Campaign Launch

President Joe Biden was greeted with chants of “GO JOE!” and “FOUR MORE YEARS!” at an official White House event following his formal campaign launch.

On Tuesday morning, President Biden officially launched his long-teased 2024 reelection campaign with a campaign video that hit a lot of familiar notes, and whose title may end up serving as a de facto campaign slogan: “Let’s Finish the Job.”

The spot opened by attacking his “MAGA” opponents:

Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term; to fight for our democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue. To protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally and that everyone is given a fair shot at making it. But you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting social security that you’ve paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.

The video concluded with Biden telling viewers, “Let’s finish this job. I know we can because this is the United States of America. There’s nothing, simply nothing we cannot do if we do it together.”

Later in the day, Biden gave a speech that the White House billed as a discussion of “how his investing in America agenda is bringing manufacturing back, rebuilding the middle class, and creating good-paying union jobs” at an official non-campaign event at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

As the president took to the stage, the union-heavy crowd chanted “Go Joe! Go Joe!” and cheered raucously as Biden basked.

Amid other outbursts from the crowd, the president continued to extoll his economic policies and rip Republicans. Then, after Biden worked that new slogan into the speech, came chants of “FOUR MORE YEARS!”

Biden studiously avoided mentioning the launch — this White House has long sought to contrast itself with the previous administration where exploiting the White House for campaign uses is concerned — but got the optics that accompany it.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

