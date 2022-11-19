The NAACP on Saturday called for a complete pause by all advertisers that are “still funding Twitter” after Elon Musk restored account access to Donald Trump, who has been banned from the service since two days after the January 6 Capitol attack.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson sent several tweets that contained some of what went into the statement, including saying that Musk is “failing our democracy” and bashing the “garbage poll” that preceded Trump’s reinstatement.

Huffington Post’s Phillip Lewis tweeted the combined statement from the organization, which reads:

In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform. Any advertisers still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising. If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all.

Johnson’s tweets contained most of what was in the statement, with some additional thoughts.

“Your garbage poll means nothing. Did people outside the US vote? Did you reach out to marginalized communities—the targets of Trump’s rhetoric—for their input?” he wrote in his quote retweet addressed to Musk. “Your followers don’t represent America.”

“If you run Twitter like this, God help us all,” wrote Johnson.

He also tweeted the call for a suspension of all advertising.

At the time of this post, Musk has not commented on the NAACP statement or any other objections, and Donald Trump has not yet tweeted anything new since his account was restored.

If that changes this post may be updated.

