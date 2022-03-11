‘God Love Them!’ Biden Mocks Republicans Taking Credit for Infrastructure They Voted Against

President Joe Biden ripped Republicans in a speech to Democrats, and mocked GOP lawmakers who took credit for infrastructure projects after voting against the bipartisan bill that funds them.

The president took a few shots at Republicans when he spoke at the Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Speaking of his Covid relief bill, Biden said “It was very different from how previous administrations designed their $2 trillion tax cut. Pretty much all of that $2 trillion went to the top 1 percent. And we took — we took the exact opposite approach with the American Rescue Plan.”

He went on to add that “our plan didn’t leave a single working person behind — no one behind.”

“Let’s be clear: When America’s recovery was flat on its back and the economy was flat on its back, it was the Democrats — without a single Republican vote — that brought us back,” Biden said.

Biden then mocked Republicans who voted against his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, only to turn around and take credit for the projects that are funded by it:

Let’s talk about infrastructure. We passed the biggest investment in physical infrastructure in the history of the United States of America. Now, in this case, we got some Republican help. (Applause.) We got 12 Republicans in the House — (laughs) — and a couple handfuls in the Senate. But I notice, every new bridge or highway — (laughter) — you have a Republicans who voted against the infra- — standing there, taking credit. (Applause.) As my mother would say, “God love them.” (Laughter and applause.) We got it done though. And we did get some Republican help, and I’m thankful for it. (Applause.) Folks, the fact is that this — this bill — this infrastructure bill is going to transform America. It’s not hyperbole.

The law passed with the support of 13 House Republicans and 19 GOP senators.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com