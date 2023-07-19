‘Going to Be A Busy Week For Us!’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Maggie Haberman Laugh About Flood of Bombshell Trump News

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins said a mouthful when she quipped to New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman that “it’s going to be a busy week for us” with all the Trump news.

When ex-President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol, CNN went into wall-to-wall coverage mode.

Collins has been one of the network’s MVPs in covering Trump since her days in the White House, and Haberman — in her role as analyst with deep knowledge and an extensive network of Trumpworld sources cultivated over several decades — is the other.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins and Haberman spent several segments trying to tame the firehose of Trump news and shared a laugh over the flood of news to come:

COLLINS: With all the people — that’s who went before the congressional committee. With all the people who have gone, before Jack Smith, who do you think he’s the most worried about? HABERMAN: I would suspect all of them, frankly. But I think that I Mark Meadows being interviewed before a grand jury, as we understand that he was, I think, is something that is of concern to him. I think that Meadows knows more than almost anyone. Now, we don’t know exactly what Meadows said. We don’t know what he was asked. We don’t know the extent of his involvement. And I think it’s also important to note that just because somebody cooperates with an investigation doesn’t mean cooperator, in the way people think of it. COLLINS: Yes. HABERMAN: But I think that Mark Meadows is the person he is the most concerned about. COLLINS: And they don’t seem to have a good indication of what Mark Meadows has said. It seems it’s been pretty quiet for most of them. HABERMAN: Yes, there is a lot of guessing going on in that world about Meadows. There’s been a lot of suspicion about Meadows, for some time, now. It’s been months and months and months. I expect that’s going to continue, as we move forward. It’s going to become clear, a lot of this, Kaitlan, who talked, it’s going to become clear to him, who talked. We know that he has this 84- person witness list, in the documents case. If he is charged in this case, which is not a definite, by the way? It’s not a done deal. COLLINS: Yes. HABERMAN: But it is likely, with a target letter. If he is charged, by Jack Smith, in something connection with January 6th, it will eventually become apparent, to him, who among his aides, and in his world, was talking. And that always becomes a different set of anxiety for him. COLLINS: Yes. Maggie Haberman, it’s going to be a busy week for us, I think. HABERMAN: Yes, it will be. (Laughter) COLLINS: Thank you.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

