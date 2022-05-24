Golden State Warriors Beat Reporter Apologizes for Bigoted Tweets: ‘Simply Unacceptable’

A Golden State Warriors beat reporter has apologized for past bigoted tweets.

Mark Haynes, who covers the teams for ClutchPoints, has posted a lot of tweets that are racist, sexist and homophobic.

Mark Haynes unhinged tweets thread: — Percocet Abuser (@LongLive__KP) May 22, 2022

“This gay dude loked [sic] up on my boy today we was go have to beat the fa*got out of him,” he tweeted in December 2010.

“My [A]frican homie who likes fat chicks saiid good pussy looks like a double cheese burger lol,” tweeted Haynes in January 2011.

“I wonder how [I]ndian women get that diamond dot on they head super glue? #imserious not bein funny,” he tweeted in May 2011.

“Wish I could make a commercial about gay people I would say shut the hell up,” tweeted Haynes in June 2011.

“Life is not about butt hole pleasure of pu*sy juice cocktails lol,” he tweeted in November 2013.

“I’m not against interracial porn long as [it’s] a [B]lack dude yammin a [W]hite girl not the other way around not cool,” tweeted Haynes in November 2013.

On Monday, Haynes posted a statement on Twitter, apologizing for his past posts.

“I issue my sincerest apologies,” he tweeted in a post accompanied by a long statement.

I issue my sincerest apologies. pic.twitter.com/2E6l5XKgFI — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) May 23, 2022

In the statement, Haynes said:

Hatred and ignorance has no place in our society. Period. And there is no amount of reasoning that can reconcile the pain and trauma caused by those that perpetuate it. It’s simply unacceptable, under any circumstances. I whole-heartedly believe that. I fully understand that words have power and consequence, and regretfully my words during a dark and immature chapter of my life were not only ignorant, they were harmful and reckless. I take full accountability for my actions and the hurt caused as a result. I should have been better, but I wasn’t and I must own that. I sincerely apologize to those that I’ve hurt, triggered or brought unnecessary trauma and pain. I was wrong. I ask for your forgiveness as well as grace as I do the work to become the person that my family and community need me to be. While I am a work in progress, I am not the person I once was. Each day, I try to live by the true values that were instilled in me and those that we teach our small children – to show love, kindness, empathy and acceptance. Values that I am ashamed to admit that I strayed from for too long. I will work daily to exemplify these values to repair the trust and confidence that I’ve damaged. I am committed to this journey of meaningful personal growth, not simply in words, but in action.

