comScore

Good News: 11-Year-Old Sends Thank You Letter to Mailman, Receives Outpour of Appreciation Packages From Post Office

By Leia IdlibyMay 4th, 2020, 4:18 pm

Emerson Weber, an 11-year-old girl, sent her mailman a letter to her local mailman to thank him for his work amid the coronavirus pandemic and received an outpour of thank you packages from the Post Office in return.

Emerson’s father Hugh Weber took to Twitter to share her touching letter, and their “wild ride with the USPS,” in what became a viral thread.

“I’m Emerson. You may know me as the person that lives here that writes a lot of letters & decorated the envelopes. Well, I wanted to thank you for taking my letters and delivering them. You are very important to me. I make people happy with my letters, but you do too,” she wrote in the letter to her mailman, Doug. “The reason you are very important in my life is because I don’t have a phone so how else am I supposed to stay in touch with my friends? You make it possible!”

Doug shared the letter with his supervisor, Sarah, who put Emerson’s letter in her company newsletter. The members of the USPS were so touched, they sent their own thank you letters in response–enough to fill out two boxes.

Hugh described the responses are “vulnerable” and “so deeply human” and encouraged others to “to give others the one thing they need to be well – human connection,” especially considering its Mental Health Awareness Month.

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: