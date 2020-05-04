Emerson Weber, an 11-year-old girl, sent her mailman a letter to her local mailman to thank him for his work amid the coronavirus pandemic and received an outpour of thank you packages from the Post Office in return.

Emerson’s father Hugh Weber took to Twitter to share her touching letter, and their “wild ride with the USPS,” in what became a viral thread.

“I’m Emerson. You may know me as the person that lives here that writes a lot of letters & decorated the envelopes. Well, I wanted to thank you for taking my letters and delivering them. You are very important to me. I make people happy with my letters, but you do too,” she wrote in the letter to her mailman, Doug. “The reason you are very important in my life is because I don’t have a phone so how else am I supposed to stay in touch with my friends? You make it possible!”

Em has a serious letter writing habit. She maintains active correspondence with over a dozen of her favorite people. And, if you’ve been the lucky recipient of one of Em’s hand decorated letters and envelopes, then you have a pretty good idea of the joy they bring. pic.twitter.com/82FnWRsD5B — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 2, 2020

Doug shared the letter with his supervisor, Sarah, who put Emerson’s letter in her company newsletter. The members of the USPS were so touched, they sent their own thank you letters in response–enough to fill out two boxes.

She put it in the box, smiled when he took it & that was enough. The next day a package arrived with some stamps & two letters. Doug had shared Em’s letter with his supervisor, Sara, and they both wanted to share how touched they were by her note. pic.twitter.com/bdpRxl1QeK — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 4, 2020

Today, we saw Doug getting out of the truck with two BOXES of letters from around the country. We snapped a quick photo through the door as he and Emerson met for the first time. It was a beautiful moment on silent reciprocity. pic.twitter.com/WjpOJmxoNf — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 4, 2020

Hugh described the responses are “vulnerable” and “so deeply human” and encouraged others to “to give others the one thing they need to be well – human connection,” especially considering its Mental Health Awareness Month.

Because Em was fully vulnerable, they were too. Em shared jokes, so they shared jokes. Em share her brother, so every gift that was sent came in duplicate. Em shared @TaylorSwift13 and it turns out that the US Postal service is filled with lots of undercover Swifties. — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 4, 2020

It’s #MentalHealthAwareness month and I want to be bold and brave like Em. We’re all in a moment of physical isolation that is amplifying a real epidemic of loneliness, anxiety and depression. I’ve been feeling it personally since long before we locked our front door. — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 4, 2020

