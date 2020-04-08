Good News: 16 Year Old Pilot Delivers PPE to Hospitals in Need Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

TJ Kim, a 16 year old pilot-in-training, flies much needed medical supplies and protective equipment to hospitals in rural Virginia each week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The high school student from Mclean, VA titled the service “Operation SOS — Supplies Over Skies” and flies equipment to hospitals during each of his lessons.

His first delivery was in late March, when he brought gloves, masks, gowns, and other supplies to a hospital in Luray.

During the most recent flight, the teenager flew “3,000 gloves, 1,000 head covers, 500 shoe covers, 50 non-surgical masks, 20 pairs of protective eyewear and 10 concentrated bottles of hand sanitizer” to help a hospital in Woodstock, the Associated Press reported.

“They kind of conveyed to me that they were really forgotten about. Everyone was wanting to send donations to big city hospitals,” Kim told AP. “Every hospital is hurting for supplies, but it’s the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten.”

“Really, the hard part is not the flying down there or finding hospitals that are in need. The hard part is gathering the supplies, so every week that we can gather enough supplies to go down and fly, we’re going to go down and fly,” he added.

