Former British military Captain Tom Moore is attempting to walk 10 laps a day before he turns 100 at the end of the month, in an effort to raise money for the National Health Service (NHS) during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve had such marvelous service from the National Health Service, particularly the nurses, who looked after me after I broke my hip. I’ve had such marvelous service from all the staff,” Moore told BBC Breakfast. “The patience, the kindness that I got from all of them, top to bottom, was absolutely amazing.”

Moore lives with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, who explained that he walks 10 laps of his driveway every day, after feeding the dogs and reading the paper, in an attempt to walk 100 laps before his birthday.

Moore has taken to Twitter to post the link to his fundraiser page, and explains “I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.”

Moore has smashed his initial goal of £1,000, according to his fundraiser page, and has raised more than £9 million (more than $12 million) from nearly 500,000 supporters as of Wednesday. The money donated through Moore’s page will go directly to the “NHS Charities Together” page.

“I think we must say, ‘well done National Health Service,'” Moore said, referring to the health workers at the front line amid the global pandemic.

