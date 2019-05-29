Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s made a remarkable turnaround since announcing his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer a few months ago, with his doctors saying he is “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the 78-year-old Trebek told PEOPLE. Trebek says he has been responding very well to chemotherapy and has had been told he is nearing remission by his doctors.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis back in March, where he admitted: “the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”

“The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent,” Trebek told PEOPLE.

Trebek noted he’ll still have to go through several more rounds of chemotherapy to hopefully get into full remission. But he thanked fans and friends for sending well wishes from around the world.

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that,” he said.

