With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Daphne Sashin, a parent in California, asked her neighbors to draw on their sidewalks and driveways with chalk to help keep their children entertained during the state’s coronavirus shelter in place.

“The idea was this would be something that would brighten everyone’s day and it would bring us together as a community, even though we can’t physically be together,” Sashin told CNN.

“This was an extra motivation to walk around the neighborhood,” she said. “It brought people together in a safe way.”

More than 60 neighborhood homes contributed to the community art museum, and Sashin is hopeful that this could become a tradition.

According to a post on her Facebook page, Sashin emailed her neighborhood listserv and asked everyone to participate in the activity, which met the requirements of social distancing while allowing the community to interact.

Sashin labeled the activity “the chalk art ‘tour of driveways'” and has since posted several of the drawings and messages to Facebook:

