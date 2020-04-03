With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Chef and activist José Andrés has promised that every active doctor and nurse will eat for free at his restaurants for the remainder of the year.

Andrés took to Twitter to announce his promise, writing, “This is my promise! My mom and dad, and uncle, and godmother were nurses, doctors, pharmacist! When I reopen my restaurants, I hope I will, every active Doctor and Nurse will eat for free for the rest of the year.”

This is my promise! My mom and dad, and uncle, and godmother were nurses, doctors, pharmacist! When I reopen my restaurants, I hope I will, every active Doctor and Nurse will eat for free for the rest of the year! Thankful #HeroesOfCovid19 @thinkfoodgroup https://t.co/HU1oHrbD5y — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 3, 2020

The post was a response to a video from NowThis, which showed Mass General ICU nurses “begging” Americans to play their part amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not the first time Andrés has lent a helping hand during the global pandemic — in March the chef announced that because his DC restaurants were closed due to the virus, many of them “will transform into Community Kitchens to offer to-go lunches for those who need a meal.”

People of America…Important News: All my restaurants in DC area are closed until further notice. Here at @ThinkFoodGroup safety of employees & guests is too priority. Some restaurants will transform into Community Kitchens to offer to-go lunches for those who need a meal. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/3HTyT607ZI — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 15, 2020

