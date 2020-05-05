West Craven High School principal Tabari Wallace, along with a group of teachers, visited each of the school’s 220 graduating seniors to personally congratulate them, as traditional graduation was postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Wallace showed up in a cap and gown while carrying a sign that displayed each graduate’s senior class photo, making sure they all felt acknowledged despite social distancing, ABC News reported.

“We decided to deliver signs along with a parade … because we believe that they’ve been through enough and that’s the least we can do,” he told ABC. “To all other graduates, I tell you right now. We believe in you. We trust in you. We’re proud of you. And, we definitely empathize with what you’re going through. You keep your head up high because you are the testament of the 21st century. Perseverance through the face of danger. And then we all come out on top,”

West Craven High School, located in Vanceboro, North Carolina, will also hold a traditional graduation on either August 1 or December 19, depending on when the state allows large gatherings.

Although most schools are closed for the rest of the year, teachers and educators are clearly still finding creative ways to celebrate their students — marking this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week a particularly sweet one.

via ABC.

