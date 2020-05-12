With help from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance is sending 10 million surgical masks, along with other PPE supplies, to jails and prisons across the U.S.

“This is 2.3 million Americans that don’t usually have the loudest voice,” Bob Pilon, president of the REFORM Alliance, told CBS News. “That’s why we’re doing this, to give that population a voice and answer their call to be treated like humans.”

Jay-Z and Mill co-founded REFORM Alliance alongside Michael Rubin, owner of retail company Fanatics, and Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.

The organization works to reduce the number of people who are wrongly incarcerated in the U.S., and they have already sent 100,000 facemasks to several correctional facilities.

A report from the CDC recently found jails and prisons are a hotspot for the coronavirus, presumably because social distancing is impossible to achieve. Thousands of inmates and staff in detention centers across the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus, marking these masks as crucial to curb further outbreaks.

“I’m grateful REFORM exists. The criminal justice system needs to change. COVID-19 adds to the injustices, and REFORM is best suited to help,” said Dorsey, who donated $10 million to the organization through his own initiative #SmartSmall.

