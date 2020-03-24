Good News: Social Media Driven Campaign to Support Restaurants With Carryout Orders Takes Off

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Social media campaign “The Great American Takeout,” which encourages people to support their local restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak, successfully went viral on Tuesday.

The food industry has been devastated by the global pandemic, as Americans are socially distancing and some states have even shut down restaurants or limited their hours.

The campaign started on Twitter and asks “Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal.”

America’s restaurants are in crisis. On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal. — #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

Participants are being asked to use hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout to spread the word. Smithfield Foods has also pledged to donate $5 to non-profit organization Core Gives every time the hashtag is used:

Takeout for a cause! For every social post today tagged #thegreatamericantakeout, @SmithfieldFoods will make a $5 donation, up to $100,000, to @COREGives, supporting food & beverage service employees and their families who are directly impacted by a COVID-19 diagnosis. — #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 24, 2020

Many restaurants and public figures have taken to Twitter to ask as for support by sharing the hashtag, helping the campaign take off:

We could all use some comfort food today, so join us in #TheGreatAmericanTakeout with an online to-go order from our website (for takeout + curbside pickup). pic.twitter.com/0GWES1hKwO — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) March 24, 2020

Today is the #GreatAmericanTakeout, a great effort to help our nation’s struggling restaurants. And for me, a reason to hit up the @Skyline_Chili drive-thru to get my fix while I work from home. Give me an RT if you’re in for the #GreatAmericanTakeout. pic.twitter.com/rogWakMMvY — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) March 24, 2020

Looking for a way to support restaurants and hospitality workers? Join @Ginger_Zee and participate in #TheGreatAmericanTakeout! pic.twitter.com/JdStQRF2FO — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 24, 2020

Join #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and support for your local Panda team when you order for takeout, drive-thru, or delivery. Get your order started now. https://t.co/pzMFRzT1JP pic.twitter.com/K47dnrUxac — Panda Express (@PandaExpress) March 24, 2020

We’re here for you. Okay, actually, we’re to-go for you. Join us today for #thegreatamericantakeout pic.twitter.com/j0rKSZmN5j — Runza Restaurants (@Runza) March 24, 2020

Sometimes it’s about the little things like sitting down with family to enjoy a wholesome meal. We’re offering free delivery to help make sure your family can do just that. Enter code FREEDELIVERY at checkout through 3/31 on orders of $15 or more. #GreatAmericanTakeout — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 24, 2020

Auntie Anne’s is open wherever possible, for pick-up and delivery of the fresh-baked pretzels you love. Support America’s restaurants on Tues, March 24, by ordering pick up or delivery. $0 DoorDAsh delivery fee on orders $15+. https://t.co/mqhA4xYXnK #TheGreatAmericanTakeout pic.twitter.com/KHtUR8xrcX — Auntie Anne’s (@AuntieAnnes) March 24, 2020

Get a sweet treat for an even better cause. The restaurant industry needs our support now more than ever. Join #TheGreatAmericanTakeout tomorrow (3/24) + order delivery or takeout from your local Cold Stone! 🍦 pic.twitter.com/vkOXJJZjZY — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) March 23, 2020

Taco Junkies unite! Tomorrow, 3/24, please join us in #TheGreatAmericanTakeout in support of our nation’s restaurant industry. Your takeout or free delivery order of Damn Good tacos will go to a Damn Good cause, and we’re grateful for your support. 🌮 💛 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GRmt1nlGr9 — Torchy’s Tacos (@torchystacos) March 23, 2020

