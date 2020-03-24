comScore

Good News: Social Media Driven Campaign to Support Restaurants With Carryout Orders Takes Off

By Leia IdlibyMar 24th, 2020, 5:23 pm

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Social media campaign “The Great American Takeout,” which encourages people to support their local restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak, successfully went viral on Tuesday.

The food industry has been devastated by the global pandemic, as Americans are socially distancing and some states have even shut down restaurants or limited their hours.

The campaign started on Twitter and asks “Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal.”

Participants are being asked to use hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout to spread the word. Smithfield Foods has also pledged to donate $5 to non-profit organization Core Gives every time the hashtag is used:

Many restaurants and public figures have taken to Twitter to ask as for support by sharing the hashtag, helping the campaign take off:

