Good News: Trooper Pulled Over A Doctor For Speeding And Gave Her N95 Mask Instead of a Ticket

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua was driving home from her shift at a coronavirus quarantine unit in Duluth when she was pulled over for speeding. But instead of giving her a ticket, Trooper Brian Schwartz handed the doctor five N95 masks, which are in dangerously low supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Before I knew it, Trooper Schwartz reached into my vehicle and I thought he was just going to hand me my license back, but it turns out it was five N95 masks from his own supply that the state had given him,” Janjua told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Wow! I mean, for anyone who doesn’t know, N95 medical masks are a precious commodity right now,” Cooper replied.

“What I had been doing was reusing an N95 mask for suspected patients, anyone that I wasn’t going to be in close contact with, and I think Trooper Schwartz saw one of those masks in my purse as I was searching for my license, and he felt that I could need a bit of a helping hand,” Janjua explained.

“From everything you’ve heard, N95 maks these days are worth their weight in gold, and for him to just selflessly hand something like that over when he had stopped me for a speeding violation, I can’t tell you what it did for someone that is very scared.”

Janjua then said that what scared her most is the possibility of running out of medical supplies, deeming Schwartz’s gesture even more touching.

“Well, doctor, I wish you the best, and I’m glad you had that encounter. I’m not glad you sped, but I’m certainly glad the trooper did what he did. It’s so important I think in this time for us all to realize how connected we all are,” Cooper answered. “We really are all in this together, and just a small act of human kindness matters a whole lot right now, so I applaud what he did and what you do every day, so thank you very much.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]