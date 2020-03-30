With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Volunteers across the world are sewing masks for health care workers as hospitals are facing looming shortages of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cornell University has launched a sewing effort and transformed one of their basketball courts into a makeshift factory in order to produce surgical masks for Cayuga Medical Center (CMC) in Ithaca.

“I thought, if we can sew blankets, we can sew masks,” Carol O’Driscoll, director of surgical services for CMC, told the Cornell Chronicle. “We brought this forward to our senior leadership, and a few people reached out in the community to find a place to do this sewing.”

According to the Chronicle, the team of twenty volunteers successfully turned out 300 masks on their first day.

A mother-daughter duo in Central Florida, Nancy and Amanda Leonard, have also started to sew masks for the health care workers in their state.

“It feels wonderful to be able to do something to help,” Leonard told TODAY.

Sheri Yeisley, an interior decorator from Easton, Pennsylvania, called on her friends in the sewing community to help supply between 10,000 and 15,000 face masks to local health care professionals.

“I realized that if they get sick, who’s going to take care of us?” Yeisley told CNN. “I’m trying to stand in the gap until the cavalry comes with the N95 masks to save us all.”

In Antwerp, Belgium, Sien Lagae heavily relies on health care workers, as she only has 20% of normal lung capacity. So, when one of her caretakers told her that surgical masks were priced at 10 euros, she decided to start sewing her own

“I suddenly had the idea to make some face masks for my physiotherapist so that she could protect herself and her patients better,” Lagae told AP News.

Lagae started a Facebook group to spread the news, and what started as a one-person operation, now has roughly 6,000 members.

Bettina D’Ascoli, who runs a sewing studio in New York, has teamed up with the Hastings-on-Hudson Mask Project to make masks for health care professionals.

“We want to put masks on everybody,” D’Ascoli told the New York Times. Her studio’s website includes forms for both volunteers and health workers in need, to help spread the word and broaden her reach.

These are just a few examples of the generous and dedicated volunteers who are taking action and sewing masks to help those on the front lines of this global pandemic.

