Goodell: Suspended Bills-Bengals Game ‘Will Not Be Resumed’ This Week, No Decision Yet on Possible Later Date

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game will not resume after being postponed following Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s collapse.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he tackled a Bengals player. He was given CPR on the field and was transported to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon via the Bills Twitter account. The game was postponed in the first quarter with no timetable to be resumed.

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon and explained what the situation was for the Bengals and the Bills. The statement read:

The NFL continued to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

