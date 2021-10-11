GOP Candidate Josh Mandel Declares ‘They’ Are Trying to ‘Destroy America’ Because New Superman Is Bisexual

A Republican running for Senate in Ohio declared Monday that making a comic book superhero bisexual is part of a plan to “destroy America.”

An upcoming issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El will feature the new Superman, Jon Kent, coming out as bisexual and sharing a kiss with a male love interest, reporter Jay Nakamura.

Josh Mandel, a candidate for Senate, reacted to that by tweeting, “Bisexual comic books for kids. They are literally trying to destroy America.”

Bisexual comic books for kids. They are literally trying to destroy America. https://t.co/dI6MR64W23 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 11, 2021

This is, to put it mildly, not even close to the first time LGBTQ superheroes have been featured in DC Comics.

The news about Superman came on National Coming Out Day. Lynda Carter, best-known for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman, tweeted Monday, “Whether you’re out and proud now or you’re still living with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes.”

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard that young queer kids used to do the Wonder Woman spin when they were closeted. Whether you’re out and proud now or you’re still living with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes. Happy National Coming Out Day 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/5Pp4PMrIQa — Lynda Carter 🎃 (@RealLyndaCarter) October 11, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com