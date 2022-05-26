GOP Congressional Candidate Launches Anti-Semitic Rant: Jewish Community Controls ‘A Lot of Politicians’

A Republican congressional candidate in California launched into an anti-Semitic rant earlier this week, saying that the Jewish community “[controls] a lot of politicians.”

During a candidate forum on May 20, Greg Raths, who is running in the June 7 nonpartisan primary in California’s 40th Congressional District against Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) and three other candidates, said that the pro-Israel lobby “control a lot of these politicians” in Washington.

“I will work with the leaders of both the Israeli … and they’re strong. That’s the problem. You just mentioned. Israeli PAC in Washington, they got money and they control a lot of these politicians,” he said. “And the other side, the Palestinians, they don’t have the clout. So the money goes … these politicians go where the money is, unfortunately.”

“The Jewish community is very well organized in the United States and they control a lot of politicians. That’s why the foreign aid is so large going to Israel,” added Raths. “The Jewish community has never given me one dime, so I’m not beholden to them at all.”

“Israeli PAC” does not exist. Jewish control of politicians is an anti-Semitic trope. Control of politicians by the pro-Israel lobby is also an anti-Semitic trope as it is about those advocating or lobbying on behalf of the Jewish state.

Nonetheless, on Raths’s campaign website, it states, “I’ll support Israel.”

The Washington Free Beacon first reported Raths’s anti-Semitic rant.

Watch above, via Collin Anderson.

