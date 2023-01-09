GOP Congressman to Leave Key Committee After He Was Physically Restrained During Confrontation with Matt Gaetz

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) said he expects leave the GOP Steering Committee on Monday, just days after he was physically restrained while confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on the House floor.

On Friday night, as members voted on a speaker for the fourteenth time, Gaetz declined to vote for Kevin McCarthy. The vote cost the California Republican the majority he needed for the speakership before he ultimately won the gavel in the fifteenth round.

McCarthy and Gaetz had a tense exchange. After the former walked back to his seat, Rogers confronted Gaetz during the charged moment. It is not clear exactly what was said, but Rogers had to be held back before he eventually walked away.

Rogers told Politico’s Olivia Beavers Monday morning he would step down from the Steering Committee that decides on committee assignments. He said he was not pressured to step down. Beavers reported he raised the possibility he could have a change of heart:

Gatez and Rogers complimented each other on Twitter Sunday after their confrontation went viral.

“[Rogers] and I have a six-year productive, working relationship,” Gaetz said. “We’re going to work together wonderfully going forward. I don’t think there should be any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment. He has my forgiveness.”

Rogers retweeted Gaetz and commented, “[Gaetz] and I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding.”

