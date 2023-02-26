GOP Congressman Who Recently Said Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Matured’ Gets Confronted About Her Push for ‘National Divorce’

A House Republican who recently claimed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has “matured,” was confronted with the Georgia congresswoman’s push this week for a “national divorce.”

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) was put on the spot by host Martha Raddatz about whether Marjorie Taylor Greene truly has matured. It was a follow-up to a conversation the two had last month — in which Raddatz questioned whether Greene should be sitting on the Homeland Security and Oversight Committees given that she has previously been a 9/11 truther.

“Look, this is 2018,” McCaul told Raddatz last month — referring to her 9/11 truther comments. “I think she has matured. I think she realizes she doesn’t know everything, and she wants to learn and become I think more of a team player.

Of course, rather than become a team player, Greene — earlier this week — voiced her desire to split the squad in two. Greene spent the week advocating for a “national divorce.”

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene tweeted on Monday. “Everyone I talk to says this.”

Raddatz confronted McCaul on Greene’s comments.

“I asked you last month about about her serving on the Homeland Security Committee, you said you think she has matured and is trying to become a team player,” Raddatz said. “Do you still think that when you hear something like that?”

McCaul twisted himself in knots to avoid answering the questions.

“I don’t speak for her,” McCaul said. The great thing about this country is we can have political dialogue, discourse. We are a democracy. We have differences of opinions. I will say, divisive rhetoric I think polarizes this nation. And I think it hurts this nation. I think what we need today is a voice that can unify the nation on things that really matter. Like the economy. Like the border. Like the largest invasion in Europe since World War II, and a threat to the Pacific. We should all be standing as Americans. I think when I go out across the country, that’s what people want to hear.”

Watch above, via ABC.

