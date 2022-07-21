GOP Congresswoman Wears Jacket With Message Reading ‘My State Is Banning Exceptions. Protect Contraception’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wore a jacket with three strings of tape on the back calling for contraceptives to be protected, according to photographs by Capitol Hill reporters.

The photo of Mace was taken on Thursday before the House of Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act, 228-195. Eight Republicans voted in favor of it – Mace, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Fred Upton (R-MI), John Katko (R-NY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The vote came in response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Thomas mentioned several other past Supreme Court opinions that he argued had similar reasoning as Roe, including those protecting rights to contraception and same-sex marriage, and called for these cases to be reconsidered.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace sending a message with her attire today as the House votes to codify access to contraception –> pic.twitter.com/Vt1i27xYX3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 21, 2022

Mace’s state, South Carolina, allows abortion up to six weeks and has exceptions for the mother’s life is in danger, rape, and incest. South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would virtually ban abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger.

.@RepNancyMace walking into votes today with a message on her blazer. Says she will be supporting the contraception bill – worried about SC law banning exceptions for women in cases of rape and incest. pic.twitter.com/N62hSBaLkj — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) July 21, 2022

Nancy Mace with an attention-grabbing sign on her back this morning at House votes. pic.twitter.com/jSbo7KeinF — bryan metzger (@metzgov) July 21, 2022

