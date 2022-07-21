GOP Congresswoman Wears Jacket With Message Reading ‘My State Is Banning Exceptions. Protect Contraception’

Nancy Mace

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wore a jacket with three strings of tape on the back calling for contraceptives to be protected, according to photographs by Capitol Hill reporters.

The photo of Mace was taken on Thursday before the House of Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act, 228-195. Eight Republicans voted in favor of it – Mace, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Fred Upton (R-MI), John Katko (R-NY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The vote came in response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Thomas mentioned several other past Supreme Court opinions that he argued had similar reasoning as Roe, including those protecting rights to contraception and same-sex marriage, and called for these cases to be reconsidered.

Mace’s state, South Carolina, allows abortion up to six weeks and has exceptions for the mother’s life is in danger, rape, and incest. South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would virtually ban abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger.

