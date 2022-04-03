New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) went on a bipartisan roast against Democrats, his fellow Republicans, and the press as he spoke at the Gridiron Club dinner.

Sununu was one of the speakers at the event, an annual Washington gathering that made its return after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic for the last few years. Multiple outlets covered the dinner, where Sununu cracked a few jokes about Donald Trump and offered a glimpse of what Republicans in Washington really think of the former president.

“He’s f*cking crazy!” Sununu said to reported applause. “Are you kidding?! Come on. You guys are buying that? I love it…He just stresses me out so much!”

Sununu added he would deny ever saying that, though he continued to speak about his interactions with Trump, and he eventually offered this elaboration on how “crazy” Trump is.

The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!

Sununu used part of the event to take a few joking jabs at Democrats and poke fun at himself as well. But Politico flagged several other moments where he knocked on other Republicans. One example was when he commented on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — and her conspiratorial text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“We know she may be extreme, but let’s face it: when it comes to texting, she’s no Anthony Weiner,” Sununu said. “And you guys thought we forgot about that freakshow.”

And here’s what Sununu had to say about Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) alliance with the ‘People’s Convoy’ trucker protest.

Nobody really knows why [the Convoy protesters are] in Washington in the first place — which pretty much describes Ted himself, right?…What is with Ted? You see that beard?…He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com