The outgoing Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, tore into the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, while speaking at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Thursday.

Hogan, who is extremely popular in his blue state, admonished the “performative politics” of DeSantis during his speech at a popular stomping ground for potential presidential candidates in the key primary state.

“I thought it was a mistake to, you know, basically, I think do publicity stunts of busing people out of from the border up to other states,” Hogan said of DeSantis, referencing the Florida governor flying migrants to Martha Vineyard.

“And I know you know, I said, you know, they were they put thousands of them in Washington, D.C., which is right next to my state,” Hogan continued, adding:

And I reminded my colleagues that we didn’t have Border Patrol at the Maryland-DC line and that they were dropping these thousands of folks in busses. They were crossing into my state and it was now a problem I had to deal with rather than them. And I know Governor DeSantis, who had nothing to do with the issue.

“When you, after Governor Abbott was doing it in Texas, he went to Texas and basically, you know, grabbed 50 people and sent them to Martha’s Vineyard as a publicity stunt,” Hogan added, noting that DeSantis had copied the tactic from Abbott.

“And I think it was a terrible idea. Let’s just, you know, try to address the issue seriously and fix the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It’s back to what I was saying earlier about the performative politics. It’s not a serious discussion. It’s not a good solution,” Hogan concluded.

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com