A Republican governor who was considering a presidential bid before deciding against it is calling out those who did jump in the race.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) trashed the 2024 Republican field — save for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — by accusing them of being “enablers” for former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got 11, 12 challengers out there that aren’t challenging him,” Hogan said. And they’re sort of enablers and just making excuses. I don’t see anyone saying, ‘Why should we move on from Donald Trump?’ — with the exception of Chris Christie and maybe Asa Hutchinson, two of my former colleagues, both of whom are tough prosecutors and former U.S. attorneys that are thinking about it more seriously than some of the others.”

Hogan said he doesn’t see the logic in running against Trump and not going after him over the 37-count federal indictment handed down last week.

“It’s absurd that candidates won’t stand up and say that these are very serious charges,” he said. “We need to take them seriously. And if you’re not going to challenge him, why challenge him?”

The Maryland governor went on to argue that anyone who ignores the substance of the allegations against Trump should not be eligible to run for the White House.

“This is very serious — potential national security implications,” Hogan said. “And to say, ‘we don’t want to look at that,’ anybody who doesn’t want to look at the facts, they should be disqualified from running, not just Trump.”

Watch above, via ABC.

