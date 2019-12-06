Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he told President Donald Trump that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was going to have to answer for the shooting in his state perpetrated by a Saudi national.

“I think there’s obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national,” DeSantis said. “Being a part of the Saudi Air Force and then to be here training on our soil, and to do this. And the FBI is working with DOD … to answer those questions. One of the things I talked to the president about given this was a foreign national in employ of a foreign service … the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims.”

“I think they’re gonna owe a debt here given that this is one of their individuals,” he continued. DeSantis also praised the response of county sheriffs and other first responders.

According to The New York Times, a member of the Saudi Air Force shot and killed three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday afternoon before he was shot dead by responding officers. An official identified the gunman as Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Soon after DeSantis made his comments, Trump tweeted that King Salman of Saudi Arabia called him to say the gunman “in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.”

King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

….The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019



Watch above, via CNN.

