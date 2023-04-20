Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) outburst at a House hearing Wednesday got the committee’s Republican chairman so irate that he may move to have her thrown off for good.

According to a report from CNN, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) — who chairs the House Homeland Security committee — was “furious” with Greene for her outburst at Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), whom she said “had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and everyone knows it.”

After Greene called Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — who was testifying before the committee — a “liar,” the chairman struck Greene’s comments from the record and forbid her from speaking for the remainder of the hearing.

“It’s pretty clear that the rules state you can’t impugn someone’s character,” Chairman Green said. “Identifying or calling someone a liar is unacceptable in this committee and I make the ruling that we strike those words.

He added, “When we strike it does terminate the time of the individual who is speaking, so the gentlelady is no longer recognized.”

CNN reported that the chairman and his Republican colleagues were outraged by Greene’s conduct, to the point where the leader may soon look to have her thrown out once and for all. From the report:

“The outburst took up considerable time during the hearing and threatened to overshadow Mayorkas’s testimony – to the frustration of Republican committee members. A source close to Green said the chairman was furious with the congresswoman’s behavior and planned to privately reprimand her, and also said he would encourage Speaker Kevin McCarthy to remove her from the committee if she ever had an outburst like that again.”

Greene, however, was undaunted, telling CNN that her angry colleagues were, “doing the bidding of Bennie Thompson and the Democrats.”

