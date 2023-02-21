GOP Icon George Will Gushes About Biden Trip ‘With Sirens Wailing In a War Zone’: ‘Great Moment For All Americans To Be Proud!’

Iconic Republican pundit George Will gushed about President Joe Biden’s visit to a war zone “with sirens wailing” as a “great moment for all Americans to be proud!”

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to mark the anniversary of the war against Russia, a trip that included a dramatic moment when air raid sirens sounded as Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky walked the streets of Kyiv.

On Monday night’s edition of NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, host Leland Vittert and Will praised Biden’s visit, even as some Republicans were less-than-supportive, but also cautioned against regime-change rhetoric:

LELAND VITTERT: Hats off to the Secret Service, the U.S. military who made this happen, first of all. Second of all, though, just as we zoom out, wrap ourselves in the flag for a second, take politics out of it. Is there anything better for America than the president of United States, leader of the free world, showing up at a country that is standing up to a murderous dictator and saying, “America is here for you?”

GEORGE WILL: This is a great moment for all Americans to be proud. It was clear at the end of this first year of the war that Putin could not win. It was not clear, however, that Ukraine’s allies would not choose to lose by not making the most of their material and moral advantages. By going to Ukraine with the sirens wailing in a war zone. The president has sealed an ironclad American commitment to see this through to the end. This was a terrible day for Vladimir Putin.

LELAND VITTERT: It was a terrible day for Vladimir Putin. At the same time, we understand the Chinese foreign minister is going to visit him possibly to provide support. I want to read you something from the Ukrainian defense minister. Our tanks, which could end up being American Abrams tanks, will be parked in Red Square and then basically said the war in Ukraine will be the downfall of Vladimir Putin. Serious question, though, if the United States has this ironclad commitment to Ukraine and is the the by far the largest backer of the war in Ukraine by hundreds of billions of dollars, is it time for the United States to say, you got to chill on the we’re going to take down Vladimir Putin rhetoric and step up the rhetoric of what matters to Ukraine is only Ukraine.

GEORGE WILL: There’s no question that that’s not helpful rhetoric. It actually wasn’t helpful when Mr. Biden said many months ago that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, which he is, and that therefore he should leave office. That was an unnecessary coda to that. Everyone should watch their rhetoric. But more important than getting F-16s was Ukraine getting the visit from the president, in part because if necessary, they will now get their F-16 aircraft, because as the prestige of the United States is now committed as fully as it could be committed to the success of Ukraine’s defense of its national existence.