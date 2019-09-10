GOP Leader on Hotel Scandals: There’s No Difference Between Staying at a Trump Hotel and a Marriott

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended the spending of federal taxpayer dollars at Trump properties by telling reporters that there’s no difference between staying at a Marriott and staying at a Trump hotel.

At the House Republican Leadership press conference Tuesday morning, McCarthy was asked about the recent controversies surrounding government spending at Trump resorts in Scotland and Ireland.

“Do you think that the federal government should be spending money at the President’s resorts, especially when he’s not staying at them?” McCarthy was asked.

“The president’s resorts are hotels that he owns, people are traveling, it’s just like any other hotel, I know people will look at it,” McCarthy said.

“I don’t know that that’s different than anything else,” McCarthy added, and asked “Is it different that if I go and stay or eat at a Marriott here, or eat at the Trump?”

“The president isn’t asking me to, it’s, he’s competing in a private Enterprise, it’s nothing something that he controls in that process, so if it’s in the process, they can stay there,” McCarthy said.

Last week, the administration came under fire when Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump property in Doonbeg, Ireland, which Pence’s chief of staff said was done at President Donald Trump‘s “suggestion.” (Pence’s office later issued a “clarification” that was nor a denial.)

Two House committees are now investigating Pence’s stay.

Then, it was revealed that the House is investigating military expenditures at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, which the Air Force is also now investigating. Marriott hotels are not owned by any leaders of the free world.

