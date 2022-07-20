GOP Rep. Chip Roy Hails Pence For Defying Trump on Jan. 6: ‘Thank You’ — I’ll ‘Shout it From Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster’

Congressman Chip Roy complimented former Vice President Mike Pence as the Texas Republican and thanked him for fulfilling his duties on January 6 despite everything that happened that day.

Reporters for multiple outlets covered a Wednesday gathering on Capitol Hill where Pence met with the Republican Study Committee. While the meeting was held behind closed doors, sources who attended the gathering told reporters that Roy was “applauded” by his colleagues as he thanked Pence “for defending our Constitution.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan picked up a direct quote from Roy, who said, “I’m happy to shout it from Mar-A-Lago to Bedminster…but I just want you to know how grateful we are.”

Per GOP rep. in room – Rep. Chip Roy stood up in this morning’s RSC meeting with Pence and said “I just want to say thank you for defending our Constitution. I’m happy to shout it from Mar-A-Lago to Bedminster… but I just want you to know how grateful we are” — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 20, 2022

The comments were seemingly corroborated by Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY), who said: “yes” when reporters asked him if Pence was “thanked for his courage” on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Barr also called Pence “a real moral force in our party. He’s a real proved leader, and he’s earned the respect of Republicans and other Americans all over this country.”

Congressman Andy Barr tells reporters after a Republican Study Committee meeting with Mike Pence that GOP lawmakers praised him for his conduct on January 6 pic.twitter.com/airF2Y08uC — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) July 20, 2022

Even though Roy has fallen into lock-step with Congressional Republicans who remain loyal to Donald Trump, he is on record repudiating the former president for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

When Trump and his teams tried to dispute his loss to President Joe Biden, Roy initially supported the attempts to challenge the results in court and prove there was mass voter fraud. When Team Trump’s efforts failed to go anywhere, Roy warned against GOP attempts to help Trump overturn the election, fearing the implications it would entail.

Roy voted against Trump’s 2nd impeachment for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but he praised Pence for carrying out the vote count on January 6, and that Trump “deserves universal condemnation” for his actions.

