Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), one of the Republicans selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the House select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot, slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday for rejecting McCarthy’s picks of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) as “bullshit.”

“It’s bullshit. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan have every right to serve on any committee Kevin appoints them to,” said Armstrong, reported Politico reporter Olivia Beavers. “Whenever Speaker Pelosi uses the word ‘unprecedented’ it is code for her consolidation of absolute power. She is willing to do anything and everything to maintain control over her conference for the next 18 months.”

On Wednesday, Pelosi rejected Jordan and Banks, both of whom objected to Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

In a statement, Pelosi said she spoke with McCarthy on Wednesday morning “about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong, and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other members.”

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” said Pelosi.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

In response to Pelosi rejecting Jordan and Banks, McCarthy said in a statement that Pelosi’s move was “an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage the institution” and that he is withdrawing his five picks to the select committee and that unless Pelosi “reverses course” Republicans “will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

