GOP Rep. Kinzinger Trashes Kevin McCarthy as ‘An Employee of Donald Trump’ for Vote to Oust Cheney

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) made his anger at House GOP leadership clear on Tuesday night, on the eve of Liz Cheney being ousted from her position as House GOP conference chair.

Kinzinger has repeatedly defended Cheney and expressed he agrees with her about how the party can’t anchor itself to Donald Trump and the big lie about the 2020 election.

After Cheney’s defiant speech on Tuesday night, Kininger proudly shared the video of her remarks and called out McCarthy yet again.

Kevin McCarthy (an employee of Donald Trump) may win tomorrow, but history won’t be kind. Never has our party gone after it’s own leadership like this, but Kevin and Steve Scalise made history, because Trump has thin skin. I’d be embarrassed if I was them https://t.co/qHxlSR4LDx — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 12, 2021

“Kevin McCarthy (an employee of Donald Trump) may win tomorrow, but history won’t be kind. Never has our party gone after it’s own leadership like this, but Kevin and Steve Scalise made history, because Trump has thin skin. I’d be embarrassed if I was them,” Kinzinger tweeted.

Earlier this week Kinzinger said he warned McCarthy before January 6th that the “BS” the GOP was pushing about the election would lead to violence. After the riots, he said he wanted a vote of no confidence on McCarthy’s leadership.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]