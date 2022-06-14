GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Defeats Trump-Backed Primary Challenger, Per Projection

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) will defeat her Trump-backed primary challenger Katie Arrington, according to a projection.

Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report called the race at 10:55 p.m. ET.

I’ve seen enough: Rep. Nancy Mace (R) defeats Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington (R) in the #SC01 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 15, 2022

Mace is a first-term congresswoman who defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2020. She was critical of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. That criticism drew the ire of Trump.

In February, the former president urged voters in her district to vote support Arrington. Earlier this week, he issued a statement in an attempt to get her over the finish line.

“Katie Arrington’s policies are perfect, she’s a hard worker and she loves the great state of South Carolina, where she has the tremendous backing of almost all who know her — especially when she is compared to Nancy Mace!” Trump said.

Mace was ridiculed after she posted a video of herself in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan in February – a day after he endorsed her opponent.

After Trump endorsed her opponent yesterday and called her “absolutely terrible” and “very disloyal,” Rep. Nancy Mace this morning stands in front of Trump Tower and pleads with MAGA to support her, saying she is the only one who can hang onto this swing seat for the GOP. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IRWQatF6n7 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2022

“I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in,” she said. “He brought American jobs back. He lowered our taxes. Wages and employment were better for every hard-working American in our country,” she said. “He made America safer and he took on China directly and America was stronger all around the world and, frankly, freedom and democracy was stronger all around the world.”

Trump also mocked her.

lol Trump shames Nancy Mace for her shamefully filming a video right outside Trump Tower after she caught wind that Trump was going to endorse her primary opponent pic.twitter.com/fAMePIXKgU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com