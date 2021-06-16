GOP Rep. Opposes Bill Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday: ‘An Effort by the Left’ to ‘Celebrate Identity Politics’

By Josh FeldmanJun 16th, 2021
 

Congressman Matt Rosendale (R- MT) is voting against legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday because, he says, it’s part of efforts to “make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.”

Juneteenth, June 19th, is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, and it is already recognized in many states. Making it a federal holiday has bipartisan support, and Senate’s unanimous passage of the bill was celebrated by Senator John Cornyn (R- TX).

It is expected to pass the House with bipartisan support as well, but Rosendale put out a statement Wednesday saying that he opposes making Juneteenth a federal holiday because he thinks it’s “an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.”

“Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race,” he added, “and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no.”

Rosendale was immediately criticized for his opposition, even by Cornyn:

