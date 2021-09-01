GOP Rep. Wants Kevin McCarthy to Boot Cheney, Kinzinger from Republican Conference Over 1/6 Committee: ‘We Cannot Trust’ Them

The leader of the House Freedom Caucus wants Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger removed from the House Republican Conference because of their presence on the January 6 select committee.

Cheney and Kinzinger were chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the committee after a spat with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over its makeup. McCarthy picked five Republicans for the committee. Pelosi rejected two of them — Jim Jordan and Jim Banks — so McCarthy pulled the rest of his picks.

Andy Biggs, a very pro-Trump congressman and one of many Republicans who voted to overturn 2020 election results, has previously called out Cheney and Kinzinger to be ousted from the Republican conference, calling them “spies,” days after they were appointed to the committee.

The Arizona Republican sent a letter to McCarthy arguing that they should be kicked out because they “have chosen to work with the Democrats to investigate and potentially remove Republican Members from the House.”

The committee has requested that telecom companies preserve the phone records of a number of individuals pertaining to the January 6 investigation, reportedly including Republicans like Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and, yes, Biggs.

Biggs accuses Pelosi and the committee of trying to “target the Republican Members of Congress she thinks will be most beneficial to her narrative; those that she thinks she may be able to unseat from Congress.”

His letter tells McCarthy that Cheney and Kinzinger “defied” his request for members not to join the committee, and says, “We cannot trust these Members to sit in our Republican Conference meetings while we plan our defense against the Democrats.”

