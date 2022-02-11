Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), whose primary opponent former President Donald Trump endorsed this week, posted a video on Thursday showing her outside Trump Tower in New York City.

Mace effusively praised him on his policies despite having previously criticized his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The South Carolina Republican claimed that she was one of Trump’s “earliest supporters” when he announced in 2015 his run for president and worked for the campaign in 2016 and “worked in seven different states across the country to help get him elected.”

“I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in. He brought American jobs back. He lowered our taxes. Wages and employment were better for every hard-working American in our country,” she continued. “He made America safer and he took on China directly and America was stronger all around the world and, frankly, freedom and democracy was stronger all around the world.”

Mace went on to remark that “as a strong fiscal conservative I believe in putting America First, I believe in putting the country back onto the path of prosperity. But [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to win this seat back in a midterm election cycle.” Mace noted that the Democrats won back the seat representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2018, as they did so with now-former Rep. Joe Cunningham, whom Mace defeated in 2020.

“If you want a Republican majority to thwart the radical far-left DC Democrat agenda, then we’ve gotta keep this seat in Republican hands. We’ve gotta get a Republican majority back,” she said. “If you want to lose this seat once again in the midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that.” Mace did not call out Arrington by name.

Arrington upset Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) in the GOP primary in 2018 but went on to lose to Cunningham in the midterm elections.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com