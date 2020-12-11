Senator Ben Sasse (R- NE), one of the Republicans who didn’t join in on the Texas lawsuit, called out people pushing bonkers conspiracy theories about the election in his reaction to the Supreme Court smacking down the case.

“Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories,” Sasse said in a statement.

The people pushing baseless claims about the election include not just President Donald Trump but some lawyers and prominent allies.

“Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense,” Sasse said.

Rudy Giuliani has indicated as of tonight that he believes the legal fight to be far from over, even though judge after judge has rejected their claims.

