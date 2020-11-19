Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said Thursday that claims any elected officials had paid to “rig” the election were “offensive” and “outrageous.”

The remarks came in response to a question from Fox News’ Guy Benson, who asked Ernst if she agreed with a statement earlier in the afternoon by Sidney Powell, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign, that she had “no idea” how many candidates in either party had “paid to have the system rigged” in their elections.

Ernst said she did not agree. “That is an offensive comment for those of us that do stand up and represent our states in a dignified manner,” Ernst said. “We believe in honesty. We believe in the integrity of our election system. Which is why I do believe that if there is fraud out there, it should be brought to the court’s attention. The proof should be brought forward.

“But to insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election, I think, is absolutely outrageous, and I do take offense to that,” she added.

Ernst’s statement after an afternoon press conference by Powell and Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney to the president, in which they voiced objections to voting systems used in the election. The comments represent perhaps the strongest objection by any Senate Republican to date to claims by the president’s team of voting irregularities in the election.

Listen above via Fox News radio.

