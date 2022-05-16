GOP Split on Trump as 43 Percent of Republican Voters Want New Leaders: New Poll

A new poll from NBC News/Hart Research Associates/Public Opinion Strategies published on Sunday found a surprising 43 percent of Republican primary voters want former President Donald Trump to step aside as the leader of their party.

The survey asked voters to choose a statement that “comes closest to your opinion of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.”

Fifty-five percent of respondents chose the statement: “The Republican Party should continue to be led by Trump.”

The statement, “Trump was a good president, but it’s time for new leaders,” was the second most popular choice, with 33 percent of Republican primary voters agreeing.

Ten percent of GOP voters chose the statement that “Trump was a bad president and it’s time to move on.” One percent chose “all/multiple” statements reflect their opinion, while only one percent chose “not sure.”

The poll, which included a variety of questions regarding President Joe Biden’s approval rating and attitudes toward Roe v. Wade, also included some notable stats regarding GOP loyalty toward Trump vs. the party.

The survey asked: “Do you consider yourself to be more of a supporter of Donald Trump or more of a supporter of the Republican Party?” Only 34 percent of Republicans or “lean Republicans” said they are more of a supporter of Trump.

Fifty-eight percent, meanwhile, said they are more of a supporter of the Republican Party.

These stats from May 2022 mark a notable swing over time away from Trump. In January 2019, 51 percent of respondents said they were more supporters of Trump, while 38 percent said they were more supporters of the party.

In October of 2020, Trump held an edge over the party of 54 percent support to 38 percent.

The poll was conducted between May 5-7 and 9-10 among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of roughly 3 points.

