GOP’s Hunter Biden Witness Claimed to His Knowledge Joe Biden Had ‘No Involvement’ With Burisma: Transcript

The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of its recent questioning of former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer on Monday. Archer was interviewed by both Republicans and Democrats on the committee on Monday and in the days since each side has released conflicting accounts regarding the implications of Archer’s testimony on GOP allegations of corruption regarding the Bidens.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released a statement after Archer’s questioning, saying:

Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Comer followed that up, adding, “Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people.”

Both Democrats and Republicans quickly jumped on highlighting different sections from Archer’s testimony.

White House Spokesman Ian Sams tweeted out, “House Republicans have finally released the transcript of their own witness’ testimony — and guess what? He confirms President Biden was not involved in his son’s business.”

Sams then shared a section of the transcript, which included:

Q: “Did you have any knowledge of Joe Biden having any involvement with Burisma?”

A: “No.” Q: “No involvement of Joe — A: “No” https://twitter.com/IanSams46/status/1687100365374980096

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee released a statement as well and highlighted this section from the transcript:

Majority Counsel: You keep saying “the brand,” but by “brand” you mean the Biden family, correct?

Mr. Archer: Correct.

Majority Counsel: And that brand is what, in your opinion, was the majority of what the value that was delivered from Hunter Biden to Burisma?

Mr. Archer: I didn’t say majority, but I wouldn’t speculate on percentages. But I do think that that was an element of it.

Rep. Andy Biggs: When you say “Biden family” ‑‑ sorry to cut in here. I just want to get a clarification. You aren’t talking about Dr. Jill or anybody else. You’re talking about Joe Biden. Is that fair to say?

Mr. Archer: Yeah, that’s fair to say. Listen, I think it’s ‑‑ I don’t think about it as, you know, Joe directly, but it’s fair. That’s fair to say. Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand.

Read the full transcript here.

