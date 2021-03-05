Gov. Abbott Promises Crackdown on Big Tech: Censoring Conservatives ‘is Going to be Illegal in Texas’

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) goes on a big rant about big tech and says censorship of conservative views will be “against the law” in Texas soon. pic.twitter.com/NDA9ImXAIM — The Recount (@therecount) March 5, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a Friday news conference unveiling new legislation that he intended to make “censoring” conservatives “against the law” in his state.

“Big Tech’s efforts to silence conservative viewpoints is un-American, un-Texan, and it is unacceptable,” Abbott said at a press conference in Tyler, TX. “And pretty soon, it’s going to be against the law in the state of Texas.”

He was joined by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R), the sponsor of Senate Bill 12, the legislation that would implement Abbott’s plan. “‘Censor’ means to block, ban, remove, deplatform, demonetize, de-boost, restrict, deny equal access or visibility to, or otherwise discriminate against expression,” according to the proposal.

Conservatives have taken issue with companies including Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube’s parent company, Google, for moderating political speech, particularly since those platforms removed former President Donald Trump in January.

The proposal unveiled by Abbott on Friday legislation is similar to a plan proposed last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), which would impose a $100,000 fine on tech platforms that suspend political candidates. “These companies exert monopoly power over a centrally important forum in the public discourse and the access of information that Floridians rely on,” DeSantis said at the time.

Critics have opposed the proposals on the basis that they would interfere with the First Amendment. “I respect what DeSantis is trying to do, but unconstitutional acts engaged in for a good reason do not transform them into constitutional acts,” First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza told Law & Crime in February.

Speaking on Friday, Hughes likened social media companies to public utilities. “Just like AT&T can’t cut off my cell service because they don’t like a conversation we’re having, these folks should not be given that power,” Hughes said. “We can’t let them abuse it like they have been.”

