Gov. Cuomo Channels Dr. Seuss in Plea to Get New Yorkers to Stay Home for the Holidays: ‘Covid is the Grinch’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) compared the coronavirus this holiday season to the “grinch” at a Monday press conference.

“All right, we’re now all happy and cheery, and we’re going to come together, and we’ll do gift-buying, and we’re going to do holiday celebrations. We’re going to start to have meals together, the families coming back together for the holiday season – students are all coming home, religious celebrations during the holiday season,” Cuomo began.

Cuomo then went all-in on his “Covid is the Grinch” analogy.

“Yeah. COVID is the Grinch, think of it that way, and the COVID Grinch is an opportunist, and the COVID Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission. All those things that the holiday season brings, they all increase social activity,” Cuomo continued.

The mayor then sang the rhythm of the “Mr. Grinch Song,” to reporters at the presser.

“Think COVID Grinch and be on alert, because that is part of this holiday season,” Cuomo concluded.

Watch above, via News18.

