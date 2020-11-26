New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is criticizing the Supreme Court for overturning the restrictions he imposed on religious gatherings in the state.

In a 5-4 ruling handed down Wednesday night, the Court sided with various Catholic and Jewish organizations in determining that the governor is not permitted to limit religious gatherings to as few as 10 people due to coronavirus-related safety concerns. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three progressive justices in the minority, but new Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with the other conservative justices to form the majority.

The governor responded to the decision in a conference call Friday morning (via WABC), and took a few shots at the Court’s conservative makeup.

“[It’s] more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else,” Cuomo said of the ruling — calling it “irrelevant.”

“You have a different court,” Cuomo added. “And I think that was the statement the court was making.”

The governor also said that the ruling would have no “practical impact” because the restrictions are not currently in place.

In the majority opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch went after Cuomo over what he argued was the arbitrarily selective nature of the restrictions.

“[A]ccording to the Governor, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine, shop for a new bike, or spend the afternoon exploring your distal points and meridians,” Gorsuch wrote. “Who knew public health would so perfectly align with secular convenience?”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]